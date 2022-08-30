BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why our Politicians are 100% To Blame for the Energy Crisis.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • August 30, 2022

Why our Politicians are 100% To Blame for the Energy Crisis.

https://rumble.com/v1hz6gp-why-our-politicians-are-100-to-blame-for-the-energy-crisis..html


Another well researched and well presented documentary by Paul Burgess.  Paul  examines why its is our politicians and their pursuit of absurd green energy policies that has led us to this energy crisis.
He answers for any comments and ask you to share this video vas widely as possible.


I have just shared it on 6 platforms.


Well done Paul.  (Original Source)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGoGeEZH1d0


Please also support the opposition to the unlawful Solar GeoEngineering better known as 'ChemTrailing'.  Only a fool believes this is a conspiracy.


Official sources have finally been forced to acknowledge that the entire planet has been completely contaminated by PFAS "forever chemicals" (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances). What has yet to be admitted to is that the largest single source of toxic atmospheric nanoparticle pollution is the ongoing global climate intervention operations.

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-august-13-2022-366/


I believe the people behind this are Satanist following World Order psychopaths.  They have tried with some success to reduce world population by taking over governments around the world and in lock step rolled out a response to a fake pandemic covid-19 with a fake vaccine which is an experiment on human beings by injecting them with a host of toxic materials.  In addition to graphine oxide there have been many metal contents discovered in the jabs.  We are also being forced to absorb toxic metals in the air we breathe which are deliberately being sprayed into the atmosphere as a result of the Solar GeoEngineering funded by Billy (Goat) Gates.  Amongst those metals compounds are aluminium nano particulates which in turn is setting us all up for when they turn up the 5g microwave radiation transmitters.  If this terrorism is not stopped people will become very unwell and many deaths will wipe whole populations people out.


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Blundering Politicians, Net Zero Idiocracy, A Self Made Suffering

Keywords
blundering politiciansnet zero idiocracya self made suffering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy