Why our Politicians are 100% To Blame for the Energy Crisis.



https://rumble.com/v1hz6gp-why-our-politicians-are-100-to-blame-for-the-energy-crisis..html





Another well researched and well presented documentary by Paul Burgess. Paul examines why its is our politicians and their pursuit of absurd green energy policies that has led us to this energy crisis.

He answers for any comments and ask you to share this video vas widely as possible.





I have just shared it on 6 platforms.





Well done Paul. (Original Source)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGoGeEZH1d0





Please also support the opposition to the unlawful Solar GeoEngineering better known as 'ChemTrailing'. Only a fool believes this is a conspiracy.





Official sources have finally been forced to acknowledge that the entire planet has been completely contaminated by PFAS "forever chemicals" (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances). What has yet to be admitted to is that the largest single source of toxic atmospheric nanoparticle pollution is the ongoing global climate intervention operations.

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-august-13-2022-366/





I believe the people behind this are Satanist following World Order psychopaths. They have tried with some success to reduce world population by taking over governments around the world and in lock step rolled out a response to a fake pandemic covid-19 with a fake vaccine which is an experiment on human beings by injecting them with a host of toxic materials. In addition to graphine oxide there have been many metal contents discovered in the jabs. We are also being forced to absorb toxic metals in the air we breathe which are deliberately being sprayed into the atmosphere as a result of the Solar GeoEngineering funded by Billy (Goat) Gates. Amongst those metals compounds are aluminium nano particulates which in turn is setting us all up for when they turn up the 5g microwave radiation transmitters. If this terrorism is not stopped people will become very unwell and many deaths will wipe whole populations people out.





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Blundering Politicians, Net Zero Idiocracy, A Self Made Suffering