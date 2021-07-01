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POLLUTING THE PLANET! GLOBAL ENGINEERING - CULLING - Eugenics And Depopulation! This will be popular!
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143 views • July 01, 2021
MIKE ADAMS is right! They are after your blood and want to depopulate the world by any means at their disposal! Poison the food, remove the food, change the weather, poison you with pharma and Covid 19 virus. Killer weaponized mosquitoes too! If you don't know it yet, this is the Ba'al worshipping Kabbalistic Judaism attempting their final goal, ridding the world of the GOYIM! That's us! They are in control of all worldwide institutions, escape impossible! See the link below for the depopulation of the USA, then search other countries! https://archive.is/khZon
https://archive.is/Zrfc4
https://archive.is/Zrfc4
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