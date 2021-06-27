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WARNING !! WHAT IS COMING WILL BE SO BAD THAT SOME WILL LOSE THEIR MINDS, SOME WILL LOSE THEIR FAITH
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1966 views • June 27, 2021
One-fourth of all people will be quickly destroyed at the start . . .
"When He opened the fourth seal,
I heard the voice of the fourth living creature saying,
‘Come and see.’
And I looked, and behold, a pale horse.
And the name of him who sat on it was Death,
and Hades followed with him.
And power was given to them over a fourth of the Earth,
to kill with sword, with hunger, with death,
and by the beasts of the Earth." (These "beasts" may be military, political, and religious rulers.)
(Revelation 6:7-8)
"When He opened the fourth seal,
I heard the voice of the fourth living creature saying,
‘Come and see.’
And I looked, and behold, a pale horse.
And the name of him who sat on it was Death,
and Hades followed with him.
And power was given to them over a fourth of the Earth,
to kill with sword, with hunger, with death,
and by the beasts of the Earth." (These "beasts" may be military, political, and religious rulers.)
(Revelation 6:7-8)
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