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OUR SUICIDAL PRIDE
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211 views • June 13, 2021
Contrary to popular fiction and corporate media propaganda these days, the big gay march currently blowing through the culture doesn’t end with a big win for Team LGBTQRSTD. Not by a long shot. Instead, it ends with death of the culture they’re trying to conquer as a result of the Pride-fueled, anti-Christian rage at the heart of their movement.
For those on the right side of this story, the real opportunity that is coming – and maybe quicker than you think – is the opportunity to rebuild something good on the other side of the collapse of a pride-fueled, anti-Christian Amerikan system.
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For those on the right side of this story, the real opportunity that is coming – and maybe quicker than you think – is the opportunity to rebuild something good on the other side of the collapse of a pride-fueled, anti-Christian Amerikan system.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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