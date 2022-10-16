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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Kindness Or Contempt For The Poor And Needy.
Proverbs 14:31 (NIV).
31) Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker,
but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your response to the poor and needy reveals your attitude toward God.
How do YOU measure up?
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycxm6kzw
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