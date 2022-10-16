Welcome To Proverbs Club.Kindness Or Contempt For The Poor And Needy.
Proverbs 14:31 (NIV).
31) Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker,
but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your response to the poor and needy reveals your attitude toward God.
How do YOU measure up?
https://pc1.tiny.us/ycxm6kzw
#whoever #oppresses #poor #shows #contempt #maker #kind #needy #honors #God
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.