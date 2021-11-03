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Ted Gunderson Gulf Coast 9/11 Truth Symposium - FULL Version
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144 views • November 03, 2021
Ted Gunderson, whose FBI career spanned for over 30 years, speaks at the Gulf Coast 9/11 Truth Symposium. Subjects include 9/11, the Oklahoma city bombing, child sex slaves and child auctions, the assassination of JFK, his interviews with Michael Riconosciuto and much more. Please rate and comment. Send message for info on obtaining a DVD set of entire conference which includes Jim Marrs, Pat Shannan, and Dave vonKleist.
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