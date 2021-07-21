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COVID-19: A Weapon to Fundamentally Change America
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3900 views • July 21, 2021
Marilyn Singleton MD, JD recently published a paper titled, “COVID-19: A Weapon to Fundamentally Change America” in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Progressive and capitalist predators alike are using COVID-19 to push America toward a one-party system, authoritarianism, and eventually totalitarianism. As a physician, lawyer and black woman, Dr. Singleton brings a realistic and deeply insightful perspective to the decline of America today and how to regain our freedom. An entertaining and informative discussion from which anyone will learn, much as we did throughout our very lively conversation.
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