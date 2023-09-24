Create New Account
Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom: ‘Paedophilic rapist government’ – Sexologist Raelene Stokes MVI_48844
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago

A poor turnout today, this Saturday 23rd September, 2023, maybe 500 people. We needed 100,000 people, given that it is one second to midnight as far as the stripping of human rights from the masses all over the world is concerned. AustraliaOne did not speak, however, a sizeable group were present, including Riccardo and Rhiannon Bosi.

freedomcurrent eventspoliticshuman rightsthe voicefamily valuesnuremberg coderight to workrod culletonaustralian federation partyaustraliaonegraham hoodsaving australiaparliamentary improvement

