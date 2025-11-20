BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Dave Bylsma—How to Inspire Political Navy SEALS
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
17 views • 22 hours ago

November 20, 2025: Today, our guest host Beth St Denis sits down with Christian Heritage Party Deputy Leader Dave Bylsma. Dave is a man whose commitment to faith and politics spans more than three decades. Get ready for an exciting and inspiring conversation that dives deep into the heart of Christian leadership and political courage.

Dave has been a proud member of the CHP since 1993 and has stepped up to the plate nine times as a federal candidate. With an engineering degree from McMaster University and as the owner of a thriving kitchen cabinet manufacturing business, Dave brings a unique blend of analytical thinking, practical experience, and unwavering conviction to the political arena.

In this episode, we explore the powerful topic “How to Inspire Political Navy SEALS.” Dave shares his insights on what it truly means to be called to serve, not just as a politician, but as a Christian leader in the public square. He opens up about the challenges candidates face, why so few answer this important call, and how the CHP can continue to find and support the next generation of courageous Christian candidates.

Whether you’re a long time member or simply curious about how faith and politics can work together to shape our nation, this episode will challenge and encourage you. Tune in, be inspired, and discover how you can help strengthen the movement for faith-filled leadership in Canada.


Christian Heritage Party Official Website: https://www.chp.ca/

Become a member of the CHP: https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/

Compare the CHP to other Canadian political parties: https://www.chp.ca/platform/compare

Beth’s CHP Channel: https://rumble.com/user/beth4christianheritageparty?e9s=src_v1_cmd


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

newscouragechristianfaithchp canadaontariolionsnavysealsdeputy leaderchp talkschristian heritagebeth st denisdave bylsmabeth4chp
