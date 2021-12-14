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𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Pfizer’s Own Stats: 1200+/40,000 Trial Participants Dead | Interview with Dr. Nagase
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98 views • December 14, 2021
Dr. Daniel Nagase graduated from Dalhousie Medical School in 2004, is a registered member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Alberta where he has been a doctor for over 15 years, an emergency doctor for 10 years and has treated patients in rural under-serviced communities throughout Alberta since 2015. Dr. Nagase was fired after treating three covid patients with Ivermectin at the Rimbey Hospital and Care Centre. Listen to him speak on the dangers of the injection from a microbiology perspective.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Dr. Nagase / The Iron Will Show
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Dr. Nagase / The Iron Will Show
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