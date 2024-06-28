"Astra Zeneca Think My Life Is Worth $1200" - Disabled Brianne Dressen On Why She Is Suing AZ

Gareth Icke Tonight





June 27, 2024





This week on Gareth Icke Tonight.

The people’s lawyer David Adelman joins us to talk about the blatant war on our rights, and our freedoms. He’ll also be sharing his experiences working in the UK education system, and his book ‘School - No place for children’.

Breanne Dressen is on the line from the US to tell us about her lawsuit against Astra Zeneca. Brianne was a participant in the covid vaccine trial. A trial that left her disabled.

Dr Judy Morgan is a veterinarian and best selling author. She’ll be coming on to talk about how we can best care for our pets, both physically and mentally, as well as some tips on how we can give them an excellent healthy diet, without breaking the bank. She’ll also be talking about the realities of animal vaccines.

And Dr Henry Ealy is back on to talk about this years healing for the ages conference, as well as the mass move from so called conventional medicine, to more natural treatments.





That’s Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v5415du-astra-zeneca-think-my-life-is-worth-1200-disabled-brianne-dressen-on-why-sh.html