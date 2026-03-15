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Senator Ted Cruz thinks the phrase "Christ is King" is antisemitic.
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244 views • 2 days ago

Senator Ted Cruz thinks the phrase "Christ is King" is antisemitic. 

"Christ is King is hate the jews."

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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ted cruzantisepticchrist is king
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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