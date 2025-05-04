Hamas slaughter arrival at Zikim beach on October 7th - part 1.

Cynthia.. I'm guessing that these are Hamas arrival onto the beach?

The following is the description as found for both part 1 & part 2 videos.

IDF abandoned Israeli civilians to Hamas slaughter at Zikim beach on October 7

Army probe reveals 'massive failure' by Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, fleeing beach as Hamas fighters murdered 17 civilians

'The soldiers didn't strive to engage in close combat with the enemy'