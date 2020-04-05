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Trust Me - Buy My Stuff - Bill's Twisted Messiah Complex
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55 views • April 05, 2020
Click the "Show More' link below to view all the Bill Gates' links
Who Was Bill Gates Before Microsoft? (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/2wuMkShZ42o
I was too easy on Bill (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/LBVYcLi1gSM
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates’ Vaccine Dictatorship Plan – cites Gates’ twisted ‘Messiah Complex’
https://web.archive.org/web/20200411184948/https://madhousenews.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex-fort-russ/
Bill's Event 201- Oct 2019 Pandemic 'Exercise'
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Bill and Jeffrey Epstein connection
https://youtu.be/WnKQ4tzg7ow
India Holds Bill Gates Accountable for his Vaccine Crimes
https://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are For Population Control (excerpt from his TedX talk)
https://youtu.be/_fh3NsxeS7M
Pay attention at 1:26 m
Bill Gates Accused of Starting Ebola Outbreak in African Village by Putin
https://kichuu.com/bill-gates-accused-starting-ebola/
Crime Disguised As Charity: How the Gates Foundation Financially Benefits From Pushing Vaccines And GMOs
https://www.trueactivist.com/crime-disguised-as-charity-how-the-gates-foundation-financially-benefits-from-pushing-vaccines-and-gmos/
Bill's ID2020 - "Get yourself micro-chipped"
https://id2020.org/
Who Was Bill Gates Before Microsoft? (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/2wuMkShZ42o
I was too easy on Bill (Part 2)
https://youtu.be/LBVYcLi1gSM
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates’ Vaccine Dictatorship Plan – cites Gates’ twisted ‘Messiah Complex’
https://web.archive.org/web/20200411184948/https://madhousenews.com/2020/04/robert-f-kennedy-jr-exposes-bill-gates-vaccine-dictatorship-plan-cites-gates-twisted-messiah-complex-fort-russ/
Bill's Event 201- Oct 2019 Pandemic 'Exercise'
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Bill and Jeffrey Epstein connection
https://youtu.be/WnKQ4tzg7ow
India Holds Bill Gates Accountable for his Vaccine Crimes
https://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are For Population Control (excerpt from his TedX talk)
https://youtu.be/_fh3NsxeS7M
Pay attention at 1:26 m
Bill Gates Accused of Starting Ebola Outbreak in African Village by Putin
https://kichuu.com/bill-gates-accused-starting-ebola/
Crime Disguised As Charity: How the Gates Foundation Financially Benefits From Pushing Vaccines And GMOs
https://www.trueactivist.com/crime-disguised-as-charity-how-the-gates-foundation-financially-benefits-from-pushing-vaccines-and-gmos/
Bill's ID2020 - "Get yourself micro-chipped"
https://id2020.org/
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