Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hongshan ALIEN Looking Ancient Chinese NEOLITHIC Figurine Artifacts of China History #trustedcoins
15 views
channel image
trustedcoins
Published 16 hours ago |

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins to See my eBay store here:


https://trustedcoins.com



https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE VARIOUS CONNECTIONS TO HONGSHAN

Every Treasure Tells a Story: The Hongshan Jade Dragon, mother of dragons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIs8XsCGeho

NOTES: In this video we can see the views of Hongshan figurines and dragons. The distinct hole is visible in each one of these that is present in the pieces of my video.

This 3,000-year-old Chinese civilization had alien masks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHpC85p0ZM0

NOTES: Very interesting later bronze age civilization masks of bronze that demonstrate similar designs of alien looking eyes on their art. Could this be a later civilization that was influenced by the earlier Hongshan culture?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hongshan_culture

https://www.messagetoeagle.com/10-great-ancient-mysteries-of-china/

https://www.therichest.com/shocking/15-unsolved-mysteries-about-the-pyramids/


https://www.ancientpages.com/2015/06/20/ancient-hongshan-culture-creators-pyramid-remarkable-artifacts-still-shrouded-mystery/

http://national-paranormal-society.org/mystery-of-the-hongshan-pyramid/

Keywords
pyramidscoin collectingancient artifactstrustedcoinschina artifactsancient jade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket