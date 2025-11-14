BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 2017 Email That Destroys Trump’s Epstein Story - DD Geopolitics, clip
The 2017 Email That Destroys Trump’s Epstein Story

New Epstein emails dropped all week — from Ghislaine exchanges to journalists openly discussing how to blackmail Trump, to 2017 messages placing Trump inside an Epstein property long after he claimed he cut ties. Epstein mocks Andrew, implicates Clinton, names world leaders, and the House now has enough signatures to force the full Epstein files. Meanwhile, Trump officials scrambled to stop the vote.

📢 Liked the video? Consider dropping a LIKE or a COMMENT on our YouTube (https://youtu.be/zadnfw_Fn3I). It helps!  DD Geopolitics

Also, from DDG

The United States has, for the first time since 2022, voted against the anti-Russian amendment to the UN resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, according to Russian media.

The UN General Assembly’s Third Committee approved Russia’s resolution on opposing the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and practices that fuel modern forms of racism, discrimination, and xenophobia.

Since 2022, Western countries have pushed an amendment claiming that Moscow uses “fighting neo-Nazism” as a pretext for its actions in Ukraine. This year, for the first time, the U.S. refused to support that amendment.

