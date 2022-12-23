Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published 16 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C: A woman Reported That The New Whole Foods Markets Now Wants To Track Everything Customers Do And Their Purchases. Apparently You Have To Walk Through These Censors Or You Cannot Enter The Store. The Company Is Identifying Customers With Unique QR Codes And Tracking Purchases With Cashless Machines.

