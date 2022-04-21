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[VO] Avril 2019 : Volodymyr Zelensky : « Stepan Bandera est un héros »
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52 views • April 21, 2022
Traduction de l'extrait :
18 avril 2019 : « Stepan Bandera est un héros pour un certain pourcentage d'Ukrainiens, et c'est normal et cool. C'est l'une de ces personnes qui ont défendu la liberté de l'Ukraine. Mais... »
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18 avril 2019 : « Stepan Bandera est un héros pour un certain pourcentage d'Ukrainiens, et c'est normal et cool. C'est l'une de ces personnes qui ont défendu la liberté de l'Ukraine. Mais... »
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