Treaty of Peace 2020 in a Nutshell

On August 19, 2019 an arbitration award was issued and affirmed that a new contract was valid, enforceable and was procured absent fraud. Further, it affirmed that they failed to contest or respond at any time during the dispute.

It is important to note that the Arbitrator’s Decision and Award is final. No action is permitted in perpetuity to contest the Arbitration Award in any manner or form.

To view and access what it all means and what you can do, use the following link:

www.hudok.info if for some reason unavailable, www.scannedretina.com

All Americans will be granted an opportunity to stand-up and demand full settlement of the award. This is your opportunity to accept the “Free-will” Birth-right granted to all, by the Creator

Are you a present day Restorer of Free Will, granted by the Creator and espoused by the Founding Fathers?