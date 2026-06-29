TRUTH&JUSTICE Requires People to Stand with it. KANGAROO COURTS EXPOSED. Pray. Phil1:27-30 NoInjusticWillPleaseaJustMan. Thedescriptionshowstheir4.)MainGoalsofthementalcompetencyevaluationcourts.

THIS NEEDS TO BE EXPOSED & MADE PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE TO PREVENT THESE CRUEL INJUSTICES & AVOID THESE CORRUPT so-called BANKS/COURTS WHO ARE FILLED WITH Wanton CRIMINAL wicked doers Men & Women doing business a judges, district attorneys, attorneys, police, etc. who are alltogether set on wickedness against God & against You & all who Stand For True Justice & Freedom & God Given Rights.

For a Explanation of What happened? Brother Anthony was accused/charged with some minor traffic infraction tickets & physically went to the Aztect court & had 20 Witnesses & was Reading from the Citizens rule book challengung jurisdiction & the Judge Erich Cole, instructed 4 criminals d/b/a deputys to physically assault Brother Anthony on the legs & (pictures taken after 15 days of healing shows bruises), After Anthony was wrogfully assaulted, he was wrongfully sentened to 15 days jail no bond no trial for alleged direct contempt of court, and that same day The wicked man d/b/a judge wrongfully charged Anthony with abusing or obstructing a judge (a 100% false charge), then the abusing a judge case got indefinitely suspended while many Judges & attorneys aided & abetted the wrongdoers to Maliciously Prosecuted a false case Anthony via the Sequestered (secret) Mental Competency evaluation so-called courts,

where they would issue a bench warrant for arrest if he ever missed scheduled hearings (that he was not notified of) & Anthony would have to pay $2500 bonds

& they unlawfully kept the fraudulent case going against Anthony for 3-4 YEARS PAST the statute of limitation of 3 years, they prosecuted this case for 6-7 years violating their own rules for a paycheck & to try to wrongfully convict Anthony to cover their crimes & to continue to commit evil against the innocent.

The wrongdoers eventually dismissed the case against Anthony twice without prejudice (WHEN THE LAW REQUIRES ANY False case to be immediately dismissed/discharged WITH PREJUDICE.

For any reason, even because you talked & asked questions like challenging jurisdiction or You refused to sign their papers, So-called Judges can all by themselves sign a mental competency evaluation order where that order indefinitely suspends the original case filed against you & THEY can simply create another "Sequestered/Secret" Case against You by the man wicked doer d/b/a the Judge can sign an "Order" where it's NOT voluntary on your part, they Order you to meet with a mental competency psychological doctor/evaluator under threat of a bench warrant for your arrest IF You refuse to meet with a psychological evaluator, SO THEY Force you to have an attorney, WHERE THEY make being pro se a crime where you could go to jail to be imprisoned for likely 15 days or more contempt of court with no trial at all,

& by the judge signing the order for evaluation, THEY Pressure/Maneuver/Manipulate you to obey an unlawful mental competency "order" to meet with a doctor for about 2-3 HOURS to have your mental competency evaluated, & IF you are determined to be competent, THEY can simply order you again at least 2-4 more times or more to meet other Mental competency evaluators/doctors, & supposedly if you're determined competent you can supposedly have a (unfair) trial.

You have to pay money out of your own pocket for gas & spend your time to attend any further unlawful court hearings & meet the doctor against your will under duress, & Everyone on the case gets paid by the Corporate STATE (Attorneys) that is against You, except for You, the real injured party is the ONLY one who doesn't get paid any money & is spending their own Money to try to get Justice or at least get the unlawful cases dismissed, so you don't wrongfully go to jail due to their crimes against you under color of law for a paycheck.

What they really want is to:

1.) have you determined to be incompetent so they can register you with some f b ! database showing that you stand for rights & are to them a problem causer criminal who is incompetent,

2.) where THEY will now allways force you to have an attorney where they take away your pro se right of self defence & make it a crime for you to be pro se all the time, &

3.) THEY want to remove your 2nd ammendment where you aren't allowed too bbuy any arms

4.) where you are more vulnerable to be wrongfully attacked, or criminally charged, where they can more easily violate your rights & deny you justice under their deceptive so-called laws/codes/rules/statutes, to enslave you easier & do crimes against you for a paycheck..

The 3 main goals of the corrupt Mental competency so-called courts is that: