Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales officially resign amid misconduct claims. The California Democrat and the Texas Republican had both faced potential expulsion votes after they were accused of sexual misconduct with staff members. Both Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, resigned from Congress in disgrace Tuesday, pre-empting a push by their House colleagues to expel them from office. Prophecy given by David House fulfills.





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Both lawmakers were facing unrelated House Ethics investigations into alleged sexual misconduct, in some cases with women who had worked for them, a violation of House rules. Their resignations mean that those investigations effectively come to an end, since the Ethics Committee only has jurisdiction over sitting members of Congress.





Investigations by law enforcement agencies can continue; and the Manhattan district attorney’s office has said it has launched a probe into Swalwell focused on an alleged assault that took place in New York.





On Tuesday, another woman alleged that Swalwell drugged, raped and choked her in a California hotel room in 2018. Her lawyers said she was going to report the incident to law enforcement later in the day.





“Congressman Eric Swalwell categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of sexual misconduct and assault that has been leveled against him," his lawyer, Sara Azari, said in a statement. "These accusations are false, fabricated, and deeply offensive — a calculated and transparent political hit job designed to destroy the reputation of a man who has spent twenty years in public service."





"We are confident that the truth will prevail, and we will pursue every available legal remedy against those responsible for orchestrating this reprehensible campaign of lies," Azari continued.





Swalwell previously apologized for making "mistakes" but called allegations of sexual assault "false."





walwell's resignation was effective at 2 p.m. ET. Gonzales' will be effective at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tuesday.





With Swalwell and Gonzales gone, Republicans would have a 216-213 majority over the Democrats. However, Republicans gained one seat Tuesday night, when Clay Fuller of Georgia was sworn in to succeed former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned earlier this year. That brought the GOP majority to 217-213.





The unceremonious departure of Swalwell and Gonzales on the same day closed a dark chapter on Capitol Hill.





Gonzales, first elected to Congress in 2020, had been dogged by rumors and allegations of sexual misconduct since last September, when one of his staffers, Regina Santos-Aviles, died by suicide.





Text messages obtained by NBC News and confirmed by the woman’s husband show that Gonzales had sent Santos-Aviles sexually explicit messages in May 2024. And Gonzales later admitted he had an affair with her while she was his subordinate.





A second woman who had worked for Gonzales told NBC News that he had also sent her sexually explicit text messages, including repeatedly asking for sex and nude photos. A spokesperson did not respond to that allegation. Gonzales said in March he would not seek re-election, but after the Swalwell scandal, Gonzales said he would quit Congress early, heading off an expulsion vote.





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