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Capitol Riot Suspects Tortured In Prison, Commenters Say “They Deserve It”
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150 views • April 09, 2021
The irony that a collective of leftists decrying to defund the police are all too happy to see the FBI and prison mistreat the Trump supporting "riotors" they loathe so much they are willing to be overt hypocrites.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607099557dc7fe13e40f57b5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607099557dc7fe13e40f57b5
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