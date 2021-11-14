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BILL GATES DOES NOT DENY 80% SUFFERED JAB SIDE EFFECTS DURING TRIALS (STILL ONGOING TRIALS).
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96 views • November 14, 2021
BILL GATES DOES NOT DENY 80% SUFFERED JAB SIDE EFFECTS DURING TRIALS (STILL ONGOING TRIALS).
Bill Gates's "GUILTY" verdict.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztOGipE1E8mX/
"Black People Should Get The Vaccine First." Melinda Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8cKYadiQLtXr/
Bill Gates Injecting Genetically Modified Organisms Into Kids Arms.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tnNGJx9FNEvn/
VACCINES: "The Best Investment I've Ever Made." Bill Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSqG6IlGdPIj/
Bill Gates Funded Polio Jabs Responsible for 490,000 children developing paralysis in India.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3ecIp9k3K89/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR7AnQ4DZ9DR/
Bill Gates's "GUILTY" verdict.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztOGipE1E8mX/
"Black People Should Get The Vaccine First." Melinda Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8cKYadiQLtXr/
Bill Gates Injecting Genetically Modified Organisms Into Kids Arms.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tnNGJx9FNEvn/
VACCINES: "The Best Investment I've Ever Made." Bill Gates.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSqG6IlGdPIj/
Bill Gates Funded Polio Jabs Responsible for 490,000 children developing paralysis in India.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3ecIp9k3K89/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR7AnQ4DZ9DR/
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