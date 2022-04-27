TX Baby Stolen in Name Of "Racism" FMR Marine & Wife Stripped Of Baby For Refusing Vaxx

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Jason "Storm" Nelson, joins The Stew Peters Show to tell the horrific story that recently happened to his family. His wife has been barred from seeing her baby boy.
Nelson needs our help to make sure his family's voices are heard!
Call Baylor Scott & White Medical Center NOW, and demand they free Tempest Nelson!
(254) 202-2000
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Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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