Ceux qui ont Changé les Règles du Jeu - VF de HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

THE GAME CHANGERS est un documentaire,
une compilation d'interviews d'athlètes professionnels et de médecins chercheurs.
Il a été écrit, réalisé et produit par des athlètes professionnels qui non seulement ont
changé les règles du jeu de la nutrition et de la diététique sportive en se fondant sur
plusieurs décades de littérature scientifique solide mais qui pratiquent eux-mêmes
ces nouvelles règles du jeu.
Les motivations sont les mêmes pour tous: performance,santé cardiologique,santé générale,
endurance et rapidité de récupération.
Traduction & sous-titrage VF HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Site Web: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE GAMES CHANGERS is a documentary, a compilation of interviews of professional
athletes and medical professionals, doctors and researchers. It has been written,
directed and produced by professional athletes who not only changed the rules of the game
in terms of nutrition and dietary guidelines, but also applied and implemented the new rules
for themselves.
The motivation is the same for all of them: Performance, cardiovascular health, global health,
endurance and acceleration of recovery speed.
Translation and french subtitles by HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Web site: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com
