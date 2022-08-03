3/8/22 @ 9:08AM Justice to be Seen Word

A word from my lovely Jesus about judgment to be delivered and justice to be seen...his justice!

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ