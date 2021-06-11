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Story time | The World in 2030 | A Post Covid-19 Glimpse into the Future | World Economic Forum
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171 views • June 11, 2021
STORYTIME!!!! Welcome to 2030 | What's Happening in the Future?
These two stories take you to a post - pandemic future, and where we are expect to be by #2030
#bio#digital #matrix
ENJOY!!
These two stories take you to a post - pandemic future, and where we are expect to be by #2030
#bio#digital #matrix
ENJOY!!
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