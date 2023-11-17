Which Mark will you Choose? 11-16-23 @ 11:37am

A word from our lovely Jesus Christ and the choice that must be made whether to accept antichrist's mark of the beast or not.

Revelation 14:9-10

9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,

10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e