Which Mark will you Choose? 11-16-23 @ 11:37am

A word from our lovely Jesus Christ and the choice that must be made whether to accept antichrist's mark of the beast or not.
Revelation 14:9-10
9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,
10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320
Prayer Email:
[email protected]
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.