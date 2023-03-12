HOLY SPIRIT OF LOVE ! - MARILYN MONROE'S BRIGHT & LOVING SPIRIT !

This composition was inspired to me by Marilyn Monroe, who was a brilliant American actress, comedienne, singer, and model.

Born on June 1, 1926 in Los Angeles, California, USA, she died on August 5, 1962 in Los Angeles, California, USA, from an alleged drug overdose, among suspicions of foul-play and murder.

During her short life, Marilyn Monroe became one of the world's most enduring iconic figures, and she is remembered both for her attractive embodiment of the Hollywood sex-symbol, as well as for her tragic, personal and professional struggles, within the film industry.

Her life and death at a young age are still the subjects of much controversy and speculation.

Probably the most celebrated of all actresses in cinematographic history - this side of the Great Flood and the fall of Atlantis and Lemuria -, Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in the charity ward of the Los Angeles General Hospital on June 1, 1926.

Marilyn’s mother, ‘Gladys Pearl’, was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, to American parents from Indiana and Missouri. She worked in Hollywood, as a film-cutter, at ‘Consolidated Film Industries’ and R.K.O. Studios.

Marilyn's biological father has been established in recent years, through DNA testing, as Charles Stanley Gifford - born in Newport, Rhode Island, to a family with deep roots in the state.

Much to her chagrin, Marilyn grew up not knowing who her father really was, a fact that affected her dealings with most, if not all the men in her life.

Her mother Gladys gave her daughter, Norma Jeane, the name of Baker.

Poverty was a constant companion to Gladys and little Norma Jeane; alias ‘Marilyn Monroe’, during her future career as a Hollywood movie actress.

But on top of poverty, Marilyn’s mother, alas, suffered from mental illness problems; and she spent much time going in and out of mental institutions for the rest of her life.

Because of her mother’s unstable life, ‘Norma Jeane Baker’ - aka Marilyn Monroe - spent lots of time in foster homes.

To begin with, when she was nine, Marilyn was placed in an orphanage where she was to stay for the next two years.

Upon being released from the orphanage, Marilyn went to yet another foster home.

Indeed, because Gladys was mentally and financially unable to care for young Marilyn, Gladys placed her little daughter in the care of a foster family, named: The Bolenders.

Although the Bolender family wanted to adopt Marilyn, Gladys was eventually able to stabilize her lifestyle, and so she eagerly took Marilyn back into her care, when Marilyn was 7 years old.

However, and very sadly so, shortly after regaining custody of Marilyn, Gladys had a complete mental breakdown. Marilyn’s mother was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, and was committed to a state mental hospital.

Marilyn’s mother then spent the rest of her life going in and out of hospitals, and rarely had contact ever gain with young Marilyn.

Once Marilyn became an adult and celebrated as a film star, she was able to pay a woman, by the name of Inez Melson, to look in on the institutionalized Gladys, and provide Marilyn with detailed reports of her progress.

But as the often strange turn of events that compose the fates of all of us mere mortal human beings would have it, Gladys outlived her daughter, dying in 1984 - a full 22 years after her daughter’s premature and mysterious trespass in 1962.



Various photographs made their way into the public eye off and on, where some were eventually seen by Hollywood studios, including R.K.O Pictures chief executive, the famous Howard Hughes - the dashing multi-millionaire, daring aviator and pioneer - and eclectic film producer.

In her memoir about the sexual predators in her industry, Marilyn said: I met them all. Phoniness and failure were all over them. Some were vicious and crooked. But they were as near to the movies as you could get. So you sat with them, listening to their lies and schemes. And you saw Hollywood with their eyes, an overcrowded brothel, a merry-go-round with beds for horses…

