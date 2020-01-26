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Episode 82 - The Truth About How the U.S. is Supposed to Conduct War
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40 views • January 26, 2020
Following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani (as discussed in Episode #81), national Democrats insisted that President Trump violated the War Powers Act of 1973 and passed a non-binding resolution in the House condemning the strike.
In that episode I spent a lot of time examining America’s penchant for perpetual war. As discussed, the list of American intervention overseas is quite remarkable: Hawaii, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Grenada, Panama, Yugoslavia, the Korean Peninsula, the Philippines, Vietnam, Chile, Egypt, Kosovo, Somalia, Congo, currently we are involved in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
In this episode, I want to turn our attention away from WHERE the U.S. military has been (or are currently) to focus on the HOW. How is the United States war-making capabilities supposed to be carried out or applied?
You may be surprised (or not) to know that the Constitution's dictates around the involvement of our military has largely been ignored for the last 78 years.
In that episode I spent a lot of time examining America’s penchant for perpetual war. As discussed, the list of American intervention overseas is quite remarkable: Hawaii, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Grenada, Panama, Yugoslavia, the Korean Peninsula, the Philippines, Vietnam, Chile, Egypt, Kosovo, Somalia, Congo, currently we are involved in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
In this episode, I want to turn our attention away from WHERE the U.S. military has been (or are currently) to focus on the HOW. How is the United States war-making capabilities supposed to be carried out or applied?
You may be surprised (or not) to know that the Constitution's dictates around the involvement of our military has largely been ignored for the last 78 years.
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