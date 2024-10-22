BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LEAKED VIDEO CALL THAT CAUSED 31 MISSOURI JUDGES ☈ TO RECUSE THEMSELVES [FEBRUARY 1, 2021]
93 views • 6 months ago

#HumanTrafficking #Children #FamilyCourt #CPS #Evidence #Missouri #VSOF


St. Louis Family court corruption full video

https://youtu.be/z_Re_bX118k (10 February 2021)


SOURCE https://youtu.be/z_Re_bX118k

Leaked Video Call That Caused 31 Missouri Judges to Recuse Themselves


Guardian ad litem including Elaine Pudlowski conspiring and colluding together. The GALs agree to pool money together to hire a forensic team to track down Daily Docket News which has been sending out email newsletters about Pudlowski. Pudlowski is currently being sued in multiple lawsuits; Pudlowski calls these lawsuits "frivolous" in the video and part of a campaign to smear her. The lawsuit and DDN's coverage put these GALs in a siege, "This threatens to take down the entire system," says GAL Sarah Pleban, "Judges are in on it."


IOLTA, mentioned several times, is Interest Only Lawyers Trust Account, is supposed to used for poor people.


What Is IOLTA?

https://www.americanbar.org/groups/interest_lawyers_trust_accounts/overview/

This was suggested to be raised for Elaine. One of several potentially unethical things.


Meanwhile, Shevan Harris, one of the participants, is on the disciplinary committee for reviewing complaints against lawyers.


Names at end.


* Lawsuit can be read here.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20509900-tolu-v-reid-et-al-family-court-based-litigation-against-attorney-guardian-ad-litem-social-worker-lcsw-missouri-circuit-court-saint-louis-county

Updates on this case:


* First Elaine Pudlowski tried to be a judge but was thwarted

https://michaelvolpe.substack.com/p/governor-parson-decides-to-go-into

* Judge Michael Burton, who was referred to many times, suddenly retired last year

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/06/18/st-louis-county-circuit-court-presiding-judge-michael-burton-resigns-n1455181

* Several other people followed Evita's lead and filed their own lawsuits against Elaine Pudlowski and others

https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/megan-fox/2021/05/12/more-lawsuits-filed-against-court-guardian-elaine-pudlowski-in-st-louis-family-court-scandal-n1446057

This story did receive a lot of coverage but minimal in St. Louis, here is one exception:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcRuFqhiNqs&t=204s


Also the St. Louis Record:


Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel declines to investigate attorney's complaint against family court insiders

https://stlrecord.com/stories/632473440-office-of-chief-disciplinary-counsel-declines-to-investigate-attorney-s-complaint-against-family-court-insiders

No indictments however.


* Excerpt from Redemption of Your Estate - Part 1 (Zenmaster briefly discussing the case of these attorneys).

https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8/Redemption-of-Your-Estate-Class-part-1-VSOF-all-day-class:5

This is a peak behind the Veil on State ran human trafficking and how it's done.


Reclaim your Sovereignty, join a Grand Jury, and have these people face the penalties for their crimes.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/LBIaNOdMhCLK/

childrenhuman traffickingmissourievidencecpsfamilycourtmulti pronged offensivevsof
