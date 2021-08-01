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Australian MP: No People Who Have Caught COVID In Australia And Passed Away
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4300 views • August 01, 2021
Health Minister of Australia Greg Hunt said "There have been no people who have caught COVID in Australia and passed away". This is within the first 20 seconds of this video, then they talk about vaccines for the next 36 min.
If there has been no deaths or cases of COVID in Australia then why are they pushing this experimental death sticks upon the people?
Full press conference and more info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10YlD2G5z3k
https://silview.media/2021/06/21/australian-government-there-have-been-no-people-who-have-caught-covid-in-australia-and-passed-away
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
If there has been no deaths or cases of COVID in Australia then why are they pushing this experimental death sticks upon the people?
Full press conference and more info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10YlD2G5z3k
https://silview.media/2021/06/21/australian-government-there-have-been-no-people-who-have-caught-covid-in-australia-and-passed-away
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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