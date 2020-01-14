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Are You On A FEMA Kill List?
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298 views • January 14, 2020
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Are you on a FEMA Kill List? The recent suicide note from a customs enforcement officer in New York City reveals horrific plans involving prioritized lists of people who will be taken into custody, re-educated or executed if they refuse to tow the government line in the event of a total economic collapse.
Are you on a FEMA Kill List? The recent suicide note from a customs enforcement officer in New York City reveals horrific plans involving prioritized lists of people who will be taken into custody, re-educated or executed if they refuse to tow the government line in the event of a total economic collapse.
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