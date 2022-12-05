Time Of Jacob's Trouble Featuring Revelation Chapters 8 Through 10-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 4 2022

Understanding end times Bible prophecy correctly is one of the hardest things you can attempt to do with your King James Bible. Getting saved and successfully determining your entire eternity is much easier than unraveling the end times timeline. Nevertheless, this is what we are called to do, and into the battle we go…TO THE FIGHT!!!

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are not just looking at parts of the time of Jacob's trouble, highlights, or key events, no no. We are taking you from the very start of it in Revelation 6, to the moment it gets terribly and wonderfully resolved in Revelation 19. In the course of doing so, we will check it with Job, Jeremiah, Daniel, Isaiah, Zechariah, Amos, nearly all the apostles, and of course, the book of Revelation. The time of Jacob's trouble is a furious and delicate tapestry sprinkled over multiple millennia, and only the Holy Spirit, along a very generous dose of 2 Timothy 2:15 will allow us to navigate these murky and troublesome waters as we take our journey

