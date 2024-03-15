Jeffrey Prather
March 14, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
TRANTIFA TRIES TO GEORGE FLOYD OKLAHOMA!
IRAN KILLS 3 US TROOPS, THEN USG PAYS BILLIONS!
CDC SET UP SWABBING INTERNATIONALS AT AIRPORTS!
NEW YORK NATIONAL GUARD DISARMED, FLORIDA'S STATE DEPLOYED!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4j9523-breaking-cia-bomb-techs-behind-j-6.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.