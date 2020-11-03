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Saving My Feminist Sister
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11 views • November 03, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: "My younger sister is 21, identifies as a feminist, enjoys partying, has casual sex, and has a group of friends who I think are bad influences. She's been struggling with depression on and off for the past five or so years. I worry that she is becoming dependent on therapy. There was a time when I reprimanded her and she kept her distance from me for a good six to twelve months. I am afraid of rejection from her. I want to be able to get through to her without her cutting me off. While trying to help her, I asked her to make a five-year plan. She said she'd like to be moved out of our parents home and in a long-term relationship. I worry that as a feminist and as someone who constantly needs to have her feelings affirmed, she is not going to be able to find a high-quality partner. How can I be a good influence on my younger sister?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: "My younger sister is 21, identifies as a feminist, enjoys partying, has casual sex, and has a group of friends who I think are bad influences. She's been struggling with depression on and off for the past five or so years. I worry that she is becoming dependent on therapy. There was a time when I reprimanded her and she kept her distance from me for a good six to twelve months. I am afraid of rejection from her. I want to be able to get through to her without her cutting me off. While trying to help her, I asked her to make a five-year plan. She said she'd like to be moved out of our parents home and in a long-term relationship. I worry that as a feminist and as someone who constantly needs to have her feelings affirmed, she is not going to be able to find a high-quality partner. How can I be a good influence on my younger sister?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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