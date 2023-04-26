Create New Account
The original private placement of GTV was $500 million, that’s pretty impressive
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
So the original investment was $500 million. You had 5,500 investors total, and he raised $500 million. That would mean that the average investor would have invested around $90,900. If we round up and say, it was $100,000. That's pretty impressive.

原始投资额为5亿美元。总共有5,500名投资者，筹集了5亿美元。这意味着平均每个投资者投资约为90,900美元。如果我们四舍五入的话它是10万美元，那就相当令人印象深刻了。

