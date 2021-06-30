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A Little Bit About Sugar Addiction, and a Meditation for Releasing Old Habits
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34 views • June 30, 2021
I talk a bit about sugar and sugar addiction. I have a correction...I said that sugar was more addictive than heroine but the studies were between sugar and cocaine. In the second half of the video, I guide you through a meditation to help release old habits that are no longer serving you. Everything in this video is based on my own experience, and I encourage you to explore these ideas and find what works best for you.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Links to items mentioned:
Wendy Speake, author of The 40 Day Sugar Fast: https://www.wendyspeake.com/sugar
The 40 Day Sugar Fast: https://www.alibris.com/The-40-Day-Sugar-Fast-Where-Physical-Detox-Meets-Spiritual-Transformation/book/44075666?matches=73
My favorite English translation of the Bhagavad Gita: https://www.alibris.com/The-Bhagavad-Gita-A-Walkthrough-for-Westerners/book/7462030?matches=50
Wheat Belly website: https://www.wheatbellyblog.com/
Sugar More Addictive Than Cocaine: https://www.davidwolfe.com/study-sugar-more-addictive-cocaine/
Article: Intense Sweetness Surpasses Cocaine Reward: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0000698
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Links to items mentioned:
Wendy Speake, author of The 40 Day Sugar Fast: https://www.wendyspeake.com/sugar
The 40 Day Sugar Fast: https://www.alibris.com/The-40-Day-Sugar-Fast-Where-Physical-Detox-Meets-Spiritual-Transformation/book/44075666?matches=73
My favorite English translation of the Bhagavad Gita: https://www.alibris.com/The-Bhagavad-Gita-A-Walkthrough-for-Westerners/book/7462030?matches=50
Wheat Belly website: https://www.wheatbellyblog.com/
Sugar More Addictive Than Cocaine: https://www.davidwolfe.com/study-sugar-more-addictive-cocaine/
Article: Intense Sweetness Surpasses Cocaine Reward: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0000698
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