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Eton battery charger review and test
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15 views • April 13, 2020
In this video I unbox and demonstrate the Eton hand crank battery charger.
In the event that you are stranded without your car or in the wilderness and you need to recharge your communications device or iPod, because surviving the zombie hordes without getting to the next level in Candy Crush or jamming out to your tunes will make things a little less fun.
I joke of course but in all seriousness an emergency power device to charge your cell phone, GPS, or walkie talkie will be able to save your skin and allow you to get to safety.
In the event that you are stranded without your car or in the wilderness and you need to recharge your communications device or iPod, because surviving the zombie hordes without getting to the next level in Candy Crush or jamming out to your tunes will make things a little less fun.
I joke of course but in all seriousness an emergency power device to charge your cell phone, GPS, or walkie talkie will be able to save your skin and allow you to get to safety.
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