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(MIAC #145) Global Grain Producers Reduce Exports & E.U Link Tax to Begin
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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52 views • January 05, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS) https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-145-global-grain-producers-reduce-exports-eu-link-tax-to-begin


David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•How corporate media is trying to explain away food inflation across the globe
•Global grain producers reduce exports as extreme weather losses mount
•Can cultures around the world switch the main daily food staples?
•China’s food price inflation causing rumblings in society
•Asia bird flu: Culling millions of chickens, geese, ducks and foul
•Fish meal prices up 50% this pushes fish pries up, more China food inflation
•Soy bean trade war USA / China
•Central America rainfall patterns shift
•How will the jet streams shift as the magnetosphere weakens?
•Drought cycles match in China and Central America
•Potato and vegetable shortages across Europe
•UK wheat yields decline 25%

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS*** 🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030 LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030eu link taxeu link tax explainedeu section 11eu section 13grain producers reduce exportsgrain shortagesbird flu asia
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