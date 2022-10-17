Create New Account
‘COVID-19: The LONG HAUL’ Doctors Panel from FREEDOM FEST | Del Bigtree Highwire
Del Bigtree moderates an incredible panel of luminaries including Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Richard Urso, who unabashedly hit on the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine and the broader, systemic issues that triggered a public health catastrophe.

#FreedomFest #PierreKory #RobertMalone #RichardUrso #TheLongHaul #DelBigtree

see full discussion:  https://rumble.com/v1nu3ra-episode-289-the-long-haul.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2 

vaccinespandemicdel bigtreehighwiremandatescorona viruscovidplandemicdr malonedr ursodr cory

