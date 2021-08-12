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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-12
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160 views • August 12, 2021
This update is about the lies that the liberal left tells. They never get rid of them even when they are debunked because they know people will forget and then it is trotted out again. Jen Psaki did just that in today's update.
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