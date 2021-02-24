© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baking a chicken in the Big Boss oil-less Fryer
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • February 24, 2021
This is a simple recipe on how to bake a chicken using the Big Boss oil-less Fryer. It is important to use a brined chicken because it seems that it comes out more tender that way. Also it might be helpful to have a meat thermometer to check your progress.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.