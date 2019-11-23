© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cover, We Built This City on Rock'n'Roll The Best Song Ever
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • November 23, 2019
Thank you Jefferson Starship. They said this is the worst song ever. Well I appreciate the Jefferson Starship performance of it. It was written by Bernie Taupin. He wrote those Rocketman songs you like. Pretty sure my version is worse than their's, so they are not the worst anymore. Actually I love their version.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.