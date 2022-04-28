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337 lbs of Potatoes! NO digging, NO watering, and VERY LITTLE work!
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3086 views • April 28, 2022
UPDATE:
Here's how we ended up storing them all:
Mini "Root Cellar" from broken freezer (for storing potatoes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evM7t...
Where We Get FREE Garden Mulch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww34X...
---
After our first attempt at growing potatoes last year, it was pretty obvious that we'd need to increase the size of our crop if we'd ever hoped to become fully food-self-sufficient. So we built a much larger Ruth Stout garden, and now check out this year's harvest!
---
Help support our channel: https://www.patreon.com/backtoreality
---
The Ruth Stout Method of Permaculture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfi-n...
Planting Potatoes in a Ruth Stout Permaculture Garden (QUICK and EASY)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dexx9...
Did You Know That Potato Plants Have Fruit?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k00q6...
Results from our NO DIG and NO WATER potato experiment (Ruth Stout Method)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kf0Q2...
Companion Planting Carrots, Radishes and Onions in a Ruth Stout (HAY-ONLY) Garden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMkn5...
Results and Lessons Learned from our Carrot, Onion, and Radish Experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wO2tN...
Plant Hardiness Zone, Rainfall, and Other Important Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrAJb...
Winter Ruth Stout Permaculture Update and HAY vs STRAW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-A1g...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Back To Reality
https://www.youtube.com/c/BackToReality/videos
Here's how we ended up storing them all:
Mini "Root Cellar" from broken freezer (for storing potatoes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evM7t...
Where We Get FREE Garden Mulch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww34X...
---
After our first attempt at growing potatoes last year, it was pretty obvious that we'd need to increase the size of our crop if we'd ever hoped to become fully food-self-sufficient. So we built a much larger Ruth Stout garden, and now check out this year's harvest!
---
Help support our channel: https://www.patreon.com/backtoreality
---
The Ruth Stout Method of Permaculture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfi-n...
Planting Potatoes in a Ruth Stout Permaculture Garden (QUICK and EASY)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dexx9...
Did You Know That Potato Plants Have Fruit?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k00q6...
Results from our NO DIG and NO WATER potato experiment (Ruth Stout Method)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kf0Q2...
Companion Planting Carrots, Radishes and Onions in a Ruth Stout (HAY-ONLY) Garden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMkn5...
Results and Lessons Learned from our Carrot, Onion, and Radish Experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wO2tN...
Plant Hardiness Zone, Rainfall, and Other Important Information
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrAJb...
Winter Ruth Stout Permaculture Update and HAY vs STRAW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-A1g...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Back To Reality
https://www.youtube.com/c/BackToReality/videos
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