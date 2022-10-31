Halloween Alert! Elite witches PRAYING against U.S. tonight - Attn: Christians - Warfare Prayers needed to disrupt rituals

Witches New Year! This is "Church" tonight for globalist witches and satanists:

WHAT WE CAN DO - WAR IN THE SPIRIT:



http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html for read-along WARFARE PRAYERS and more info!

These prayers work - pray them, speak them aloud in agreement (Matt 18-20) together with other Christian brothers and sisters (at least two Christians together), most importantly at the time when evil people are doing their rituals, when there are full moons and HOLY-Days (Holidays). One puts a thousand to flight, two puts ten thousand to flight, etc.. We pray against the evil spirits that are in people - but we don't pray against people (we don't war in the flesh, but in the spirit). Witches send devils, Christians send angels.



