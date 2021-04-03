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CDL#81 | Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur : à propos des voleurs d'âme
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12 views • April 03, 2021
CDL#81
Conversation du lundi (29.03.2021) - Tenir
« Dans cette conversation du lundi, je vous révèle les enjeux spirituels de cette crise et je vous dévoile comment contre-carrer les manœuvres du pire ennemi de l'humanité : l'intelligence artificielle et les implants nano-technologiques. »
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@DiscreetL:6/210329-CDL81-LR:f
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Conversation du lundi (29.03.2021) - Tenir
« Dans cette conversation du lundi, je vous révèle les enjeux spirituels de cette crise et je vous dévoile comment contre-carrer les manœuvres du pire ennemi de l'humanité : l'intelligence artificielle et les implants nano-technologiques. »
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@DiscreetL:6/210329-CDL81-LR:f
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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