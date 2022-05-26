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A Drive Through Inside of the Vastness of the "Azovstal" Plant Territory - 052622
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52 views • May 26, 2022
Only when I got inside the Azovstal plant did I understand why our president ordered the assault to be cancelled. Friends, just look at this scale. And this is only 1/10 of the territory of the plant
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