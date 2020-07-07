Judge Andrew Napolitano at the "Occupy Peace and Restore Freedom" Rally on July 4th, 2020

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Founded by Gerald Celente, "Occupy Peace & Freedom" is a not-for-profit movement to honor the Constitution and Bill of Rights, which are being continually violated by politicians who take us to war and rob us of our Freedoms to fulfill their agendas.
www.occupypeace.com
More than just a movement, we have an Action Plan that will bring Peace, Freedom, and Prosperity.
Copyright © 2020 Occupy Peace. All rights reserved.