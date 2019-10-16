Testimonial for LifeChanged Soul Self-energy Transformation (LSSET). Connecting with MY Higher Self!

Melanie W. Almost 70 Years Old. Retired Humanities / Communication Teacher & Television Weatherperson.

I'm beginning a new phase in life thanks to LSSET!

I started using LSSET because I wanted to connect with my HIgher Self & after my training I have validated that I have my Higher Self & Intuituon!

How has LSSET helped my wellbeing? I've been able to reduce my medications by HALF! Instead of being worn out most of the time I have ENERGY! My mood is a lot calmer I used to be more stressed & on edge. Using my LSSET Sleep Inner Alchemy really has a calming effect. LSSET has helped me in so many ways!

How would you recommend LSSET to a friend? How would you recommend LSSET to a friend? It's the easiset way to get in touch with your HIgher Self. It's so easy to do, and takes 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes before you go to sleep.

Still on the fence around it? It's simple, easy to do and how much you get out of it.

What "AHA!" moments have I created from LSSET? LSSET seemed to tune me in to my personality, what makes me tic. What makes me deal with people in better ways. Peace inside, and then I can better deal with my stressors in my life. LSSET has helped maintain my boundaries so I don't take on other people's stress.

What do you like about the optional daily inspirational, training text messages?

How would I explain LSSET to a child?

What is LSSET to me? What does LSSET do?